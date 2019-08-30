National Assembly body forms committee to look into Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2019

The Standing Committee on Interior of National Assembly on Friday constituted a four-member scrutiny committee to fine tune the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2019 before presenting it to the legislators for debate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Standing Committee on Interior of National Assembly on Friday constituted a four-member scrutiny committee to fine tune the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2019 before presenting it to the legislators for debate.

Chairman of the Committee Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz tasked the committee to present its report before the Standing Committee for final nod.

The bill was moved by Member National Assembly Sher Akbar Khan which after deliberations at the committee level, finally approved to be tabled in the Parliament.

The Committee also discussed The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 moved by MNA Riaz Fatyana for amendment, which was turned down unanimously.

The officials of Ministry of Interior apprised the Committee that 1.6 million Afghan refugees are living in Pakistan whereas around 1 million Bihari are living in Karachi, whose documentation is inevitable. "Many article and clauses of our law are of old times which do not merit the requirements of modern times" the officials briefed the Committee.

The Committee also heard a public petition of Mr. Rafiq Ahmed about the long-standing hostility between two tribes of Khairpur, Sindh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Khairpur briefed the Committee about the level of hostility between the two tribes and requested the Committee to play its role of mediation to end the hostility.

The representatives of both the tribes presented their viewpoint to the Committee who were summoned by the Committee in the last meeting.

The Committee directed the police to provide full security to both the tribes to avoid any untoward incident. The Committee also decided to hold a "Jirga" between the two tribes in Khairpur after Moharram. The Committee also warned both the tribes to stay calm until the Committee give its final decision to end their long standing hostility.