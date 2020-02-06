UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Grants One Month For Implementation Of Previous Recommendations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

National Assembly's Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday unanimously decided to grant one month time for implementation of its previous recommendations of its meeting of August last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly's Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday unanimously decided to grant one month time for implementation of its previous recommendations of its meeting of August last year.

The body took up the agenda; Implementation Status of recommendations of the Standing Committee on the issue of terrorist attacks on Sri-Lankan cricket Team at Lahore and murder of Judges in District Jail Sialkot.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana, MNA at Parliament House.

The Committee also considered the Bill The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Government Bill); after detail deliberations the Committee recommends with majority that that the Bill may be passed by the Assembly However Ms.Nafeesa Shah and Ms.Aliya Kamran, MNAs have submitted their note of dissent.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 4) (Government Bill)" and "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 7) (Government Bill)"due to paucity of time the committee deferred the Bills for its consideration till its next meeting.

NA body considered the agenda; Non-Compliance on public petition on crash of PIA Fokker flights of Multan & Chitral and compensation granted to the affected families. After detailed deliberations the Committee unanimously decided to grant two months' time to the PIA for settlement of issue regarding compensation with the Complainant.

Members/MNAs/Movers including Atta Ullah,Ms. Kishwar Zehra,Malika Ali Bukhari,Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana,Sher Ali Arbab, Ms.Shunila Ruth,Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibrahim, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Syed Hussain Tariq, Ms. Nafeesa Shah,Mr.Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran and Minister for Law and Justice, attended the meeting besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Law and Justice with their staff.

