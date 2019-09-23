National Assembly body holds first meeting on longstanding pension issues of PTCL employees

National Assembly's first sub-committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Monday reviewed the longstanding issues of increase in pension amount and payment of arrears in phase-wise manner by Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):National Assembly's first sub-committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Monday reviewed the longstanding issues of increase in pension amount and payment of arrears in phase-wise manner by Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET).

The subcommittee met with MNA Sher Ali Arbab as the convener here to look into the issue of usurpation of rights of the employees of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) after 2008 by the management besides the matter of increase in pension to the retired employees of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) by Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET).

The committee was told that PTET chairman is selected for a period of one year and its board consists of six members, three from the ministry and three from the PTCL. In 1990, TNT was converted into PTET and it started working for the welfare of employees separately.

Sub-committee was informed that the PTCL Board of Directors cannot amend the rules and after the non-payment of increase in pensions, 343 employees had gone to the Supreme Court where they were given relief while other employees were yet to be paid.

Officials from PTCL apprised the committee the step that have been taken regarding the employees in discussion along with those who were dismissed in 1996 adding they told that due to lack of funds, the payment cannot be made.

Convener committee Sher Arbab Ali also heard the stance of dismissed employees and asked PTET to immediately update the pension amounts of the pensioners as per the government announced increase in pension from time to time.

The committee called the next meeting with the key representatives from Law and Privatizations ministries. It also directed all the officers from all relevant departments to come with full preparations of their reports.

The meeting was attended among others by MNA Ali Gohar Khan as well as senior officers of the Ministry of IT&T, PTET and others.