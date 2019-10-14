National Assembly body issued arrest warrants for SEPCO chief

Standing Committee of National Assembly on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Monday issued arrest warrants for SEPCO chief for flouting orders of appearing before the committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Standing Committee of National Assembly on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Monday issued arrest warrants for SEPCO chief for flouting orders of appearing before the committee.

The committee under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, had summoned Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) chief on breach of privilege of Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani.

According to Pir Fazal, SEPCO officials disconnected electricity of his house and when he called to SEPCO chief and other officials, they refused to attend his telephone call.

The committee on his compliant had summoned all the officials named in the application but they failed to appear before the committee.

Rana Qasim Noon sought attention of Minister of state for Parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan towards the non-compliance of the committee's orders.

He asked the minister whether the power distribution companies are out of the domain of the government.

Member of the committee Junaid Anwar pushed the committee to issue arrest warrants for those who refuse to appear before the committee.

Jillani informed the committee that SEPCO officials are of the view that they will only be appearing before the speaker of National Assembly.

"This is an insult to this committee, why are they reluctant to appear here?" he said adding, an officer of Grade-5 is made zonal chairman who is a corrupt man himself.

Ali Muhammad Khan assured the committee to take up the matter with Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan and if the officials concerned did not appear here, the law will take its own course.

Another member of the committee Muhammad Aslam said his company was raided by the FBR inspectors despite the fact that all the record is already provided to them.

The convener of the committee also expressed displeasure on the absence of chairman of National Highways Authority (NHA).

He said all home secretaries and inspectors general of police are also expected to be here to discuss issues of national importance, but no one paid heed toward the directions of the committee.

He asked the committee to take this matter with speaker of National Assembly or dissolve the committee if it cannot provide justice to the fellow members.