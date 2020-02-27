UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Issues Directives For Set Up Of Humanitarian Corridors In Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:29 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights has issued the directives Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take necessary steps for the establishment of Humanitarian Corridors in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights has issued the directives Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take necessary steps for the establishment of Humanitarian Corridors in Kashmir.

Through this corridors Red Crescent, Oxfam and other organizations would go to the area to help the victims.

The 7th meeting of the Standing Committee on Human Rights was held here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Member of National Assembly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Committee was given briefing by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on severe Human Rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), as well as, steps taken to highlight those before International Forums / Governments.

The Committee also constituted a sub-committee to consider the bills referred to it by the Upper House.

The Committee had decided to invite Federal Secretary Ministry of Interior, IGs, Home Secretaries and head of Human Rights Departments from all the Provinces to brief the Committee on missing persons in the next NA Standing Committee on Human Rights.

The Committee endorsed the budgetary proposals of the M/o Human Rights relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2020-21.

Saif-ur-Rehman, Attaullah, Kishwer Zehra, Ghazala Saifi,Rukhsana Naveed. Zille Huma, . Fouzia Behram, Tashfeen Safdar, Shunila Ruth, Agha Hassan Baloch, Shaista Pervaiz also attend the meeting .

Besides others, MNAs including Moshin Dawar, Shazia Marri, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Zeb Jaffar,Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto and James Iqbal were attended the meeting.

Senator (Rtd.) Farhatullah Khan Babar as Special Invitee Special Secretary M/o Foreign Affairs, Joint Secretary M/o Human Rights, and other concerned senior officers were also present on the occasion.

