RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence visited North Waziristan (NW) on Tuesday and appreciated Pakistan Army's efforts in bringing normalcy not only in the area rather efforts for peace and stability in the country.

The delegation was headed by Chairman of the Committee Amjad Ali Khan during the visit to North Wazirstan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The committee members were given a detailed briefing on Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and ongoing intelligence based operations.

The delegation was also briefed about socioeconomic projects for area uplifting.

It also paid rich tribute to martyrs for their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

It added that on arrival, the delegation laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.