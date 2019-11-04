National Assembly body okays four bills

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The seventh meeting of the Standing Committee on National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi Monday unanimously passed four bills.

The committee reconsidered the "Pakistan Psychological Council (Amendment) Bill. 2019", moved by Riaz Fatyana . After consideration by the Ministry of Law and and Justice the Committee unanimously passed the Bill as introduced.

The committee also considered "The Transplation of Human Organ and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2019 moved by Kishwar Zehra MNA. After detailed deliberations on the said legislation, the committee unanimously passed it with amendments.

The committee discussed "The Federal Newbord Screening Bill 2019" (Moved by Ms Nafeesa Inayatyllah Khattak . The ministry agreed in principle to implement the legislation on ICT federal level therefore the committee unanimously passed the bill as introduced.

The committee discussed " The Cigarettes Printing of Warning Amendment Bill 2019". After detailed deliberation on the said legislation, the committee unanimously passed bill as introduced.

The committee appreciated the efforts of the National Institute of Health (NIH) to fulfill the requirement of 10 lac vaccines on dialy baiss in all over the country. The Executive Director NIH further briefed the committee about the production of vaccines of the different diseases as per requirement in the country. Moreover they provide lab facilities to all Public Sector Institutes who demanded their expertise in medical research field.

The committee directed the Secretary National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to investigate the matter of charging heavy fine on students by St Jeremian Institute of Nursing and try to resolve the mutual consent as soon as possible.