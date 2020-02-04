National Assembly body on Cabinet Secretariat recommends Rs 17016.893 PSDP for Aviation Division

National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat after thorough discussion Tuesday recommended the Public Sector Development Program proposals (PSDP) of Aviation Division for the year 2020-21 amounting to Rs 17016.893 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat after thorough discussion Tuesday recommended the Public Sector Development Program proposals (PSDP) of Aviation Division for the year 2020-21 amounting to Rs 17016.893 million.

The meeting of Standing Committee held under the Chairmanship of Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA here at Parliament House.

The Committee was apprised that Aviation Division had demanded Rs 17016.893 million for 16 projects to be carried out during the next financial year.

Giving the breakup of the Projects, the Secretary Aviation Division informed that allocation had been demanded for 2 projects of Civil Aviation Authority, 4 projects of Pakistan Metrological Department, 9 projects of Airport Security Force and New Gawadar International Airport.

Apprising about the Gawadar Airport, the Secretary informed that total cost of the Airport had been worked out at Rs 22247.450 million out of which Rs 12618.99 was Chinese and Omani Grants.

He further informed that contracts had been awarded after carrying out laid down procedures.

The committee also reviewed the progress on implementation of its recommendations on PIA, ASF, CAA and PMD and decided to take up the same in its next meeting.

Later, the committee was briefed by Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to PM on progress on the Institutional Reforms at Federal Level.

He apprised that primary focus of the restructuring and reforms was to restructure and strengthen of key institution of economic governance.

He said that State Bank of Pakistan, SECP, FBR and other institutions had been granted autonomy and strengthened in terms of their regulatory role.

He further informed that reforms had also been proposed in M/o Finance, Auditor General of Pakistan, Regulatory Bodies and Competition Commission of Pakistan.

He further apprised that merit based transparent system was proposed and was successfully implemented for appointment of Chief Executive Officers of State Entities besides merger of various Federal Government departments in view of austerity and ease burden on exchequer.

He also apprised about the civil structure reforms, incentive civil servants, Human resource management and its development. He said that incentive had been linked with performance on objective basis.

The committee discussed the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2019 moved by Ms. Noreen Farooq Khan, MNA and decided not to recommend the bill for passage.

The committee was of the view that there was no need for amending the basic law and the directions issued by the federal government in that regards besides Wedlock policy suffice the propose.

The committee also disposed of a Starred question moved by Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA regarding CSR responsibilities of Karachi Nuclear Power Plants with the direction to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission to fulfill its CSR obligations towards local resident of the area besides giving them employment and training opportunities.

The Committee decided to take up the Recovery of Mortgage Backed Securities Bill, 2019 in its next meeting due to paucity of time.

The meeting was attended by Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Ishrat Hussian, Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, MNAs; Muhammad Aslam Khan, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Raza Rabani Khar, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Secretary Establishment, Special Secretary Cabinet, Secretary Aviation and other officers of concerned departments.