UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body On Climate Change's Performance Highest With Maximum Members' Participation: Munaza

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:05 PM

National Assembly body on Climate Change's performance highest with maximum members' participation: Munaza

Chairperson National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Member National Assembly, Munaza Hassan on Monday said the Committee was leading in its performance among all parliamentary committees with maximum attendance of its members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Member National Assembly, Munaza Hassan on Monday said the Committee was leading in its performance among all parliamentary committees with maximum attendance of its members.

Addressing the committee meeting participants here, she said the House of Commons, UK invited her to attend the international climate change moot also the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) as keynote speaker at the sideline event.

Member National Assembly Munaza said the House of Commons had taken the National Assembly Standing Committee as a test case and they lacked any committee on climate change and had no experience of such parliamentary body.

"The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has also taken the NA Standing Committee on Climate Change as a test case," she added.

She informed that the House of Commons on seeing the Committee's performance also lauded the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change.

"The Parliamentary Chamber of Glasgow invited me as keynote speakers to address their forum where out of total 8 keynote speakers only two were women and I was the only women from the Asia region at that Forum," she noted.

Munaza told the members of the Committee the second female was Speaker of the House of Representatives, US Nancy Pelosi who also appreciated the NA Committee for its exemplary role and performance.

Related Topics

National Assembly United Nations Nancy Glasgow United Kingdom Chamber Women Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 107 prisoners ahead of UAE& ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 107 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

6 minutes ago
 Fawad expresses grief over sad demise of renowned ..

Fawad expresses grief over sad demise of renowned journalist Ziauddin

6 minutes ago
 “We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicr ..

“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicron,” Asad Umar warns, urging ..

21 minutes ago
 Hertha Berlin sack Dardai, bring in Korkut

Hertha Berlin sack Dardai, bring in Korkut

33 seconds ago
 252-litre liquor seized one arrested in faisalabad ..

252-litre liquor seized one arrested in faisalabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.