ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Member National Assembly, Munaza Hassan on Monday said the Committee was leading in its performance among all parliamentary committees with maximum attendance of its members.

Addressing the committee meeting participants here, she said the House of Commons, UK invited her to attend the international climate change moot also the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) as keynote speaker at the sideline event.

Member National Assembly Munaza said the House of Commons had taken the National Assembly Standing Committee as a test case and they lacked any committee on climate change and had no experience of such parliamentary body.

"The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has also taken the NA Standing Committee on Climate Change as a test case," she added.

She informed that the House of Commons on seeing the Committee's performance also lauded the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change.

"The Parliamentary Chamber of Glasgow invited me as keynote speakers to address their forum where out of total 8 keynote speakers only two were women and I was the only women from the Asia region at that Forum," she noted.

Munaza told the members of the Committee the second female was Speaker of the House of Representatives, US Nancy Pelosi who also appreciated the NA Committee for its exemplary role and performance.