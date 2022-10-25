National Assembly body on education to take explanation for cancellation of NSU possession in Muridke

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture summons Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Secretary Archives Department Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura, in the next meeting to explain the cancellation of the possession of sub-campus of National Skill University Islamabad in Muridke.

The directions were made during 33rd meeting of the Standing Committee held here Tuesday in the Constitution Room of the Parliament House, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, MNA.

During the course of discussion on the agenda concerning National Skill University (NSU) Islamabad, the Committee was informed that NSU; being the first public sector University was established on the premises of fast job transformation challenges associated with the fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) which will involve both trainings in the University's Laboratories as well as working in the field with industrial collaborators through co-opt programs.

For achieving these goals, the University initiated the process to establish its 1st campus at Muridke. After fulfilment of codal formalities, S&GAD Punjab allocated 1st floor of library Complex Muridke.

Accordingly, the University allocated 250 training slots in collaboration with National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) for Skilled Development Program, procured necessary equipment worth six million rupees and recruited initial staff to make the sub-campus functional.

All of a sudden, S&GAD (Archives & Library Wing), Punjab, cancelled the allotment without prior intimation to the NSU and also destroyed the equipment.

The local administration was requested by the NSU to look into the matter but none paid attention. Even when the Ministry brought the matter to the knowledge of Chief Secretary Punjab, he also expressed his inability.

The Secretary, Archives Department Punjab, informed the Committee that she had recently assumed charge, however, she will inquire into the matter and submit report to the Committee.

The Committee; after going through the stated facts, decided to summon Chief Secretary Punjab, IGP Punjab, Secretary Archives Department Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura, in the next meeting to explain as to why the possession of first floor of Allama Iqbal Complex Muridke; allocated for temporary set up of NSU was cancelled.

Taking cognizance of the issue regarding holding of "Jalsas" by political parties in public Universities, the Committee directed HEC to endeavor for imposition of restrictions on such practices in future as these were leading towards wastage of precious time of students.

Taking notice of the mushroom growth of educational institutes/ universities in Punjab, the Committee decided to summon Chairman Punjab Higher education Department in the next meeting to obtain briefing on the matter.

The Committee also directed the HEC to stop funding of all those institutes/universities whose NOCs for sub-campuses vis-�-vis disciplines were yet to be issued by the HEC as these were causing immense problems for the students in terms of attestation of their degrees/transcripts.

The Committee also directed the HEC to launch public awareness campaign about such institutes/universities so that innocent students are be saved from such frauds in future.

Regarding the issue of repatriation of 300 female teachers working on Wedlock Policy in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the Committee was informed that pursuant to the decision of the Hon. Court, the matter was being considered in the Ministry on case-to-case basis and all out efforts would be made to accommodate these teachers as per existing rules/regulations.

The Committee appreciated the Ministry for showing sympathetic response to the deputation teachers.

While discussing the issue of missing admission forms of BA 1st Annual Exam of 2000 from Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), the Committee was informed that the inquiry, appointed on the directions of the Committee, had finalized its report however the same; after due concurrence by the syndicate of IUB, would be presented to the Committee.

The Committee, taking note of the response, directed the Registrar IUB to get completed due process at the earliest and submit the requisite report in the next meeting.

The Committee rejected "The NCS-Institute of Science Bill, 2021" due to continuous non-attendance of the Mover by Mr. James Iqbal, MNA.

The Starred Question No. 2, regarding establishment of nine Engineering Universities in the country through a multi-billion-dollar project started by HEC in 2005" (moved by Ms. Shagufta Jumani, MNA) was however deferred by the Committee as the Mover was not present in the meeting.

The Committee deferred "The National University of Security Sciences Islamabad Bill, 2022" (moved by Mr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, MNA), "The Pak China Gwadar University Lahore Bill, 2022" (moved by Mr. Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, MNA), and "The Indus University of Science and Technology Bill, 2022" (moved by Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, MNA) with directions to the Movers and HEC to sit together and sort out all the issues therein.

Regarding payment of arrears for the period 2013-18 to the employees of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), the management informed the Committee that pursuant to the directions of the Hon. IHC, all the codal formalities were fulfilled and presently the matter was with the Ministry.

The Ministry assured the Committee that the arrears in question would be given to the employees in the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The Committee noted the assurance and appreciated the Ministry for showing this spirit.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Mrs. Farrukh Khan, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi and Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer. Mr. Ghous Bux Khan Mahar and Ms. Aliya Kamran, MNAs/Movers were also present.

Besides the Hon. Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, senior officers of the Ministry and its attached Departments/Organizations attended the meeting.