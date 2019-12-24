National Assembly Body On Interior Passes "the Trafficking Of Persons" Bill 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Tuesday passed "The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2019

The meeting held under the Chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz.

The Committee directed Ministry to submit implementation statuses of pending recommendations of the Committee.

The issue of granting dual nationality to Pakistanis living in Malaysia was discussed; the Ministry informed that the government is planning to start negotiation with the government of Malaysia on the issue of granting dual nationality to Pakistanis.

Fraud (alleged) by the Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Society and submitting wrong answer on the floor of the House was also discussed in the meeting.

The representative of the Society informed the Committee that 54 plots were not in the revised layout plan, for which the previous Society is responsible and inquiry may be initiated against it.

The Committee directed the Ministry to submit a report on the issue.

The Society and the Registrar were also asked to submit detailed report on the issue alogwith all supporting documents.

The Committee asked the Circle Registrar to submit information about administrators of the Cooperative Society who served in different tenures and also submit detail of projects including how many people were allotted plots.

The Committee also directed the Circle Registrar to submit detail regarding Societies against which action was taken due to frauds committed by them; amount or land recovered from them.

The Committee showed its concerns over the frauds committed by Cooperative societies, and decided to hold a separate meeting on this crucial issue which has resulted in loss of billions of rupees to public. Cooperative Societies use name of government organizations to deceive people.

The Committee directed the Circle Registrar to submit detail of all registered companies/societies.