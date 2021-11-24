National Assembly body on law condemns lawyers for torturing female litigant

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday expressed concerns and condemned the incident happened in Malir Court; wherein, mob of lawyers were seen torturing a female litigant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday expressed concerns and condemned the incident happened in Malir Court; wherein, mob of lawyers were seen torturing a female litigant.

The committee which met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana sought comments from the registrar of the concerned High Court about the said occurrence.

Lal Chand said that Laila Parveen had filed a case against her husband in Malir Court and lawyers tortured her in the court premises.

Riaz Fatyana said that the entire committee strongly condemned the incident of violence against women. Then, the Committee proceeding with the agenda considered the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 Ordinance No. XXIII of 2021" and "The National Accountability (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021 Ordinance No. XXVI of 2021". During detail deliberations the Members expressed their concern about the procedure of appointment of Chairman (NAB), appointment of retired District and Session Judges, as Judges of Accountability Courts, fixation of retirement age for the judges of Accountability Courts up to 68 years and declination of role of Provincial High Courts during appointment of Judges of Accountability Courts. It was also pointed out that where the word consultation used in the proposed amendments it should be substituted with the word meaningful consultation. Finally, it was agreed by the Committee that all the Members having concerns with regard to proposed amendments should submit their suggestions/view point in writing before the Committee and deferred the bill for further deliberations till its next meeting.

Federal Law Minister Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and anti-corruption could take action on government measures.

Rana Sana Ullah Khan asked could anti-corruption department take action against cabinet decisions? The minister said that the main problem of the opposition was the appointment of NAB chairman and retired judges.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that there should be meaningful consultation with the Leader of the Opposition on the appointment of Chairman NAB.

Upon this, Dr Farogh responded that a point of meaningful consultation could be discussed.

The Committee did not considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 11-A) and deferred the same till next meeting due to non-availability of mover.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 27) and deferred it till next meeting due to non-availability of mover.

The Committee considered Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 59) and deferred till next meeting due to non-availability mover.

Members/MNAs/Movers Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Ms. Kishwer Zehra, Ms. Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Agha Hassan Baloch, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Mohsin Nawaz Ranja, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran and Minister for Law and Justice besides the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice along with their staff attended the meeting.