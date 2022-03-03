UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body On Law Defers High Courts Establishment Amendment Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 08:53 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Thursday deferred the High Courts (Establishment) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 4) moved by Mohsin Dawar till next meeting

The NA body met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana to discuss different agenda items.

Members/MNAs/Movers Malik Muhammad Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ali Gohar khan, Mohsin Dawar, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, along with staff attended the meeting.

During detailed deliberations the Ministry of law and justice opposed the High Courts (Establishment) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 4) on the ground that, firstly to amend High Court's Establishment Order through Act of Parliament was not possible.

Secondly summary for enhancement of numbers of Judges had been already initiated and forwarded by the Ministry.

At request of the Mover, the committee deferred the Bill till next meeting.

The committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-168), Moved by Ali Gohar Khan and after detailed deliberations the mover had requested to defer the same for further consultation with his party. Keeping in view the said request Committee deferred the same till next meeting.

The committee did not consider the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 175-A, 177 & 182) Moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-24-A), Moved by Khurram Dastgir Khan and deferred the same due to non-availability of the movers.

