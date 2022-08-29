National Assembly body on Law meets to discuss different amendments proposed in the Constitution

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday discussed different amendments proposed in the Constitution and deferred them till its next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday discussed different amendments proposed in the Constitution and deferred them till its next meeting.

The 71st meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice held here under the Chairmanship of Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk.

Members/MNAs/Movers Usman Ibraheem, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Syed Javid Husnain, Minister for Law & Justice, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, representatives of the NAB, along with their staff attended the meeting.

Before proceeding with the agenda, the Committee expressed its anguish over the casualties caused due to floods and rains in the country. The committee also offered Fatiah for the departed souls.

The Committee did not consider the Constitution (Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill); and deferred the same at the request of the Ministry.

The Committee did not consider the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 84) moved by Syed Hussain Tariq and deferred the same due to the nonavailability and request of the Mover.

The Committee did not consider the Muslim Family Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section 5) moved by Ms. Shahida Rehmani and deferred the same due to the nonavailability and request of the Mover.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 63-A) moved by Syed Javed Husnain, MNA, after detailed deliberations the Mover had withdrawn the same hence the committee recommended that the Bill should not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 175-A, 177 & 182) moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail and after detailed deliberations deferred the bill.

The Committee considered the Legal Practitioners, and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 5) moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail and after detailed deliberations the committee recommended deferring the same.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 239) moved by Ms. Kishwar Zehra and after detailed deliberations, the Committee recommended that the Bill should not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Articles 51 and 59) moved by Ms. Kishwar Zehra and after detailed deliberations, recommended that the Bill should not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 140-A) moved by Ms. Kishwar Zehra and after detailed deliberations, recommended that the Bill should be deferred till the next meeting.

The Committee did not consider the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 51 and 59) moved by Noor Alam Khan and deferred the same due to the non-availability of the Mover.

The Committee did not consider Question No 61, under Rule 199 moved by Ms. Shugufta Jumani, MNA, and deferred the same due to the non-availability of the mover.