National Assembly body on Law passes Whistle blower Protection, Vigilance Commission Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday passed Whistle blower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2019.

The NA body met under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana. Members/Movers Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, MS. Kishwar Zehra, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Junaid Akbar, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Agha Rafiullah, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz besides the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Human Rights along with their staff attended the meeting.

The Committee re-considered the Whistle blower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2019 (Government Bill) and after detailed discussion recommended with majority that the bill should be passed by the National Assembly. However, Ms. Aliya Kamran submitted her note of dissent.

The Committee considered the Central Law Officers (Amendment) Bill, 2021 by Riaz Fatyana and at the very outset the Chairman desired to withdraw the same, hence, the Committee recommended that the bill should not be passed by the National Assembly.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 27-A) moved by Agha Rafiullah and after detail discussion the committee recommended that the bill should not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee recommended that the Ministry for Law and Justice should launch the campaign through media for awareness of public at large regarding various fundamental rights as well as principal of policy enshrined in the Constitution of Islamic Republic Pakistan, 1973.

The Committee did not consider the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 2, 6, & 9A) moved by Ms. Uzma Riaz and after detail discussion the Committee deferred the same with recommendations that the mover would submit the amended bill as discussed and recommended by the Minister for Law and Justice.

The Committee did not consider the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Insertion of Article 11-A) moved by Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and after detailed deliberation the committee deferred the same till its next meeting.