National Assembly body on Law recommends to pass Inter-Govt Commercial Transaction Bill, 2022

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday recommended to pass the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Bill, 2022 (Government Bill) from the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday recommended to pass the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Bill, 2022 (Government Bill) from the National Assembly.

The NA body on Law met here under the Chairmanship of Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk.

The Committee confirmed the Minutes of the previous meeting and deferred agenda No. 2 till its next meeting.

The Committee considered the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Bill, 2022 (Government Bill) and after detailed deliberations, unanimously recommended that the Bill should be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Constitution (Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill,2022 (Government Bill); and deferred the same at the request of the Ministry.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 5) moved by Sher Akbar Khan and due to the non-availability of the Mover, recommended that the Bill should not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee did not consider the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 63-A) moved by Syed Javed Husnain and deferred the same at request of the Mover.

The Committee considered the National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2019 moved by Riaz Fatyana and due to non-availability of the Mover, recommended that the Bill should not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the Muslim Family Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section 5) moved by Ms. Shahida Rehmani and deferred the same at the request of the Mover.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 84) moved by Syed Hussain Tariq and deferred the same with the direction that the representative of the Ministry of law should be called to attend the next meeting to brief the Committee.

Members/MNAs/Movers Usman Ibraheem, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Syed Javid Husnain, Syed Hussain Tariq, Minister for Law & Justice, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Additional Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, alongwith their staff attended the meeting.