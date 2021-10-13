National Assembly body on Narcotics Control expresses concern over spread of narcotics substance in erstwhile FATA

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the spread of Narcotics especially in erstwhile FATA area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the spread of Narcotics especially in erstwhile FATA area.

The committee was chaired by its chairman Salahuddin Ayubi.

The Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control briefing the Committee that as per the existing strength of ANF, it is almost impossible for them to stop the spread the Narcotics across the Country however, a summary has been moved for recruitment of 10,000 additional force in order to overcome the challenges regarding the frequent increase in the use of Narcotics.

The Committee recommended that a monthly report on the performance and progress of ANF should be presented before the Committee along with the complete details of the cases registered against the drugs dealers.

The Committee was of the view that the police department and other law enforcement agencies should play their role to control the use of Narcotics substances most efficiently and vibrantly.

The Committee recommended that the Provincial government must play their role and also allocate a sufficient budget for Narcotics Control in their PSDP.

The Vice Chancellor, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad informed the Committee that out of 23 KM the 11 KM boundary wall has been constructed around the University however, there are some disputes regarding the land of the University due to which the 700 acres of university land was occupied with unauthorized occupants which causing difficulties to control Narcotics in University area.

He further emphasized that most of the HUTS existing outside the premises of the University are involved in drugs-related activities.

He stated that they have made Quaid-e-Azam University a smoke-free campus.

The Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Shah informed the Committee that KPK Government through an Act eliminated the role of ANF in the Province however, 300 personnel were deputed in KPK.

The Committee was informed that Prime Minister has directed the KPK government to propose amendments in the CNC Act, 1997 in order to restore the role of ANF in KPK.

The Committee decided to meet with the Prime Minister in order to stop the use of Narcotics Substance in the Country through effective legislation.

Besides the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control the following MNAs: Gul Dad Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Nusrat Wahid, Andleeb Abbas, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Shahida Akhter Ali, Mohsin Dawar, and Officers/Officials of the Ministry and its attached Departments were present in the meeting.