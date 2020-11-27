National Assembly body on National Health Services meets

The meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here on Friday to discuss two important bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here on Friday to discuss two important bills.

The committee meeting which was held under the Chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Magsi, unanimously passed 'The Transplantation of Human Organ and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2019'.

Earlier, the committee discussed 'The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2019' moved by Ms. Kishwar Zehra in detail which was passed after detailed deliberations.

The committee also discussed 'The Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2020' moved by Ms. Nusrat Wahid, MNA in detail and after detailed deliberations on the said bill the committee unanimously passed 'The Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2020'.

The committee also discussed the alarming situation of population growth in the country and decided to formulate a policy on population growth under the supervision of Federal government and also take provincial governments on board in this regard.

The committee directed PEMRA to launch a program once in a week on population growth for the awareness of the general public.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Dr. Seemi Bukhari, Ms. Fouzia Behram, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Dr. Darshan, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ramesh Lal, Ms. Shams-un-Nisa besides the movers Ms. Kishwar Zehra and Ms. Nusrat Wahid.