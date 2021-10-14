National Assembly body on National Health Services meets

The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here on Thursday.

The committee meeting chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi was informed by the representatives of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) that the MDCAT being a computer-based examination was held in accordance with global best practices and a comprehensive data set was now available.

They said that the MDCAT was the single largest computer-based examination held in Pakistan to ensure that every student entering the field of medical study has the necessary aptitude, knowledge concepts and analytical skills required for the rigorous medical and dental training programs.

They said that the MDCAT was held for the first time not only in 25 centers in Pakistan but six international centers in North America, Europe and the middle East.