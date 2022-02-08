National Assembly body on National Health Services meets

A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination was held here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination was held here on Tuesday.

The committee meeting chaired by Khalid Magsi took notice of the absence of representatives of the Ministry of National Health Services.

Member committee Shazia Sobia said that representatives of the ministry concerned should be available for meeting to brief the members and respond to objections on various steps of the ministry.

She suggested to take strict action against ministry officials to ensure their participation in future sessions.

Another member of the committee Ramesh Lal suggested to issue a summon against President Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as he is reluctant to attend the committee meetings.