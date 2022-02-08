UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body On National Health Services Meets

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 10:30 PM

National Assembly body on National Health Services meets

A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination was held here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination was held here on Tuesday.

The committee meeting chaired by Khalid Magsi took notice of the absence of representatives of the Ministry of National Health Services.

Member committee Shazia Sobia said that representatives of the ministry concerned should be available for meeting to brief the members and respond to objections on various steps of the ministry.

She suggested to take strict action against ministry officials to ensure their participation in future sessions.

Another member of the committee Ramesh Lal suggested to issue a summon against President Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as he is reluctant to attend the committee meetings.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly

Recent Stories

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Block Military Aid ..

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Block Military Aid to Ukraine Until Southern Bord ..

3 minutes ago
 Art-based digital display 'The Wolf Talks' organiz ..

Art-based digital display 'The Wolf Talks' organized at Punjab University

3 minutes ago
 US Ready to Discuss Indivisibility of Security as ..

US Ready to Discuss Indivisibility of Security as Russia Requests - OSCE Ambassa ..

3 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Visits Ukraine's Breakaway ..

German Foreign Minister Visits Ukraine's Breakaway Donbas Region

3 minutes ago
 US Welcomes OSCE Discussions on Transparency, Risk ..

US Welcomes OSCE Discussions on Transparency, Risk Reduction in Europe - State D ..

7 minutes ago
 Ombudsman office making efforts to resolve people' ..

Ombudsman office making efforts to resolve people's problems: Nazar Baloch

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>