National Assembly body on religious affairs discuss 'Zaireen Management Policy'

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday discussed the 'Zaireen Management Policy' in detail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday discussed the 'Zaireen Management Policy' in detail.

The committee was informed that the visit of Zaireen to India was governed under a protocol, however, no such protocol or framework was available for the visit of Zaireen to Iran, Iraq, Syria and other countries.

It recommended that a facilitation desk should be established at the airports to facilitate the Zaireen. It also appreciated the efforts of the religious affairs ministry to make quality Hajj arrangements this year.

The committee discussed the issues of Sikh Yatri and recommended reducing their fee.

The 18th meeting of the NA body on religious affairs was held here in the committee room of the ministry under the Chairmanship of Syed Imran Ahmad Shah.

Members of the National Assembly Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Begum Tahira Bokhari, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Naveed Aamir Jeeva, Shagufta Jumani, Muhammad Anwar, Shahida Akhar Ali, Saira Bano and senior officers/officials from the ministry attended the meeting.