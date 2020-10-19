National Assembly Body on SAFRON meets

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly standing committee on State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Monday was informed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have risen up against the illegal occupation of Indian army.

Briefing the Committee, Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that one of the most important of foreign policy issue is Kashmir and Pakistan raised the issue of Kashmir at all international forums especially at United Nations.

He said world has come to know about India illegitimate occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that India has not succeeded in its ambitions of occupied the valley .

He said due to India stubbornness Kashmir has become a complex issue and Pakistan is moving forward with perseverance.

The Portugal Parliament has passed two resolutions in favors Kashmiris, he added.

He said government, media, civil society and opposition's parties are at same page on Kashmir issue.

Briefing the Committee Secretary, Ministry of SAFRON said at the independence of Pakistan in 1947, Sovereign States of the sub continent under Government of India Act,1935, were given option either to merge with Pakistan or India or remain Independent according their will and twelve states including Bahawalpur, Dir, Amb, Kalat, Lasbella, Hunza, Khairpur, Swat, Chitral, Kharan, Markan and Nagar decided to accede to Pakistan and signed Instruments of Accession with the Government of Pakistan.

He added that two states also acceded to Pakistan but could not be merged due to forced occupation by India.

The government of Pakistan makes payment of maintenance allowance to ex-rulers and their dependents on regular basis under its budgetary allocations.

He said Junagadh is maritime state situated in the South West of Kathiawar and area of the state is 8,643 sq.km and its population was above eight Lakh in 1947.