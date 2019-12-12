National Assembly body passes 'The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest of Private Loans Bill, 2019'

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Thursday unanimously passed 'The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest of Private Loans Bill, 2019,' moved by Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Thursday unanimously passed 'The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest of Private Loans Bill, 2019 ,' moved by Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel.

The Committee that met with Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz in the chair has deferred all the remaining bills till its next meeting.

Taking briefing regarding detention and later on release of the women in district Awaran, Balochistan the Committee directed to Home Secretary to constitute a committee to investigate the matter.

A sub-Committee was also constituted under the convener-ship of Abdul Qadir Patel to consider the bills including, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 489 F),The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 166A, 166B, 176A, 176B, 176C, 176D, 176E, 176F, 176G & 176H),The Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill 2019 The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2019 (Section 292, 293 & 294) and The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Among other members Sher Akbar Khan, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, Muhammad Pervaiz, Malik, Syed Agha Rafiullh, and other officers from Ministry of Interior and its attached departments attended the meeting.