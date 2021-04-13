National Assembly body receives briefing on Corona vaccine preparation at NIH

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday received a briefing on COVID-19 vaccine preparation at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday received a briefing on COVID-19 vaccine preparation at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Executive Director NIH Maj Gen Aamir Akram informed the details about the status of Corona vaccine preparation to the committee which was chaired by Khalid Magsi. He said that the institute would soon start making doses of the Corona vaccine.

The committee members congratulated the NIH for taking the initiative and expressed the hope that the institute would ensure the standard of the vaccine.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan informed the committee that Covid cases were jumping up for the past few weeks and it was observed that citizens were not following Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) properly.

He said that citizens had been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 SoPs to prevent the disease in the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country.

He said that the government had also appealed to the religious scholars to play their role in educating people during the holy month of Ramazan for adopting special preventive measures as only 50% Corona SOPs observance was noted due to which there was immense pressure on healthcare workers.

He said that many hotels and restaurants were violating the Corona virus SOPs besides public transports while citizens were avoiding to use face masks, which was quite alarming.

He said that keeping in view the disease risk certain restrictions were imposed focusing on high-risk sectors with mass gathering, however, he said that an overall weak administrative compliance of guidelines and actions was seen and requested all provincial administrations to seriously take note of this.

He said that this time was not of any complacency rather strict compliance of SOPs. He said that the government was seeking the full cooperation of the citizens in adhering to the SoPs.