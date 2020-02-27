UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Receives Briefing On Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:32 PM

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday received briefing on the cases of Coronavirus recently reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday received briefing on the cases of Coronavirus recently reported in Pakistan.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi was informed that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has strictly observed the screening process in all entry points especially at Pak-Iran border.

It was informed that the isolation wards have also been established to facilitate the patients suffering from the disease.

The committee was briefed that ministry was fully intact with authorities and taking all precautionary measures in collaboration with National Institute of Health (NIH) to overcome the virus and in this regard Haji Camp was converted into Isolation Ward to meet the emergency requirement.

The committee directed to establish the isolation ward in all provincial headquarters keeping in view that these ward should be far away from the population areas in order to save the people from this disease.

The committee discussed the budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the current Financial Year 2020-21.

The ministry proposed Rs 41,553.154 million allocations for on-going and new projects amounting Rs 21,637.252 and Rs 19,915.903 million respectively.

The committee endorsed and approved all the budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2020-21.

The meeting was attended by MNA Haider Ali Khan, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Jai Parkash, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Dr Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr Nousheen Hamid, Ms Fouzia Behram, Ms Naureen Farooq Khan, Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Dr Samina Matloob, Dr Darshan, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, James Iqbal, Ramesh Lal and Ms Shams-un-Nisa.

