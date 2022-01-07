National Assembly body receives briefing on NCOC performance

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Friday received briefing on performance of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in controlling COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Friday received briefing on performance of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in controlling COVID-19.

While giving briefing, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan shared latest figures on COVID-19 vaccine situation and said that citizens have been appealed to vaccinate themselves against Coronavirus.

Dr. Faisal expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and available facilities for citizens for Corona vaccination in centers across the country.

He assured further improvements in vaccination centers to properly serve the citizens. He said that keeping in view the interest of citizens for COVID vaccination, the government has increased the staff and the number of centers.

Dr. Faisal said that decisions are made at NCOC on the basis of latest case situation considering overall countrywide facts and figures related to the disease.

He said that the government will ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals.