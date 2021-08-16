National Assembly body receives briefing on risk allowance to health workers

UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Monday received a briefing on the provision of risk allowance to the health workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Monday received a briefing on the provision of risk allowance to the health workers.

The committee meeting was chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi was briefly apprised by the officials of the ministry concerned about the status of risk allowance to the health workers.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan informed the committee that the list of 12,000 employees was forwarded to the Finance Division but due to some objections, it returned back.

He assured the committee that in the next week, the risk allowance would be given to all 12,000 employees.

The committee directed the Pakistan Nursing Council to submit the complete list of registered colleges alongwith the detail of MSN degree holders in the next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee discussed "The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021" (Government Bill) in detail. After detailed deliberations the committee decided to review the draft of the Bill therefore, the Committee deferred "The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021" (Government Bill) till its next meeting.

The Committee further discussed "The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Government Bill) and "The Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2021 (Government Bill).

After detailed deliberations on both the legislations, the Committee directed the ministry to incorporate the amendments by consulting the stakeholders, therefore, the Committee deferred "The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Government Bill) and "The Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2021 (Government Bill) till its next meeting.

The committee also discussed "The Islamabad Healthcare Regulations (Amendment) Bill, 2021" which was moved by Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA. The Committee unanimously passed the Bill as introduced in the National Assembly.

The committee deferred "The Islamabad Injured Persons Compulsory Treatment Bill, 2021" which was moved by Syed Agha Rafiullah, MNA till its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Dr. Haider Ali Khan, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Jai Parkash, Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Ms. Aliya Hamza Malik, Dr. Ms. Zille Huma, Ms. Fozia Behram, Professor Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Ramesh Lal, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam, James Iqbal, Ms. Shams-un-Nisa, alongwith Syed Agha Rafiullah, and Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, mover of the Bill.

