National Assembly body receives briefing on regional changing situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday received a briefing on changing situation in the region with special focus on the Afghanistan.

The departments concerned of the ministry of Interior briefed the committee members on maintaining law and order and national security with special reference to steps taken to check illegal immigrants or Afghan refugees due to the changing situation in the neighboring country.

The members were informed that although the situation in Afghanistan poses a challenging situation to Pakistan, however, as part of the border management regime, an elaborate security mechanism has been deployed along the western border.

Over the period of time, these measures have proved to be very effective in controlling illegal immigrants while an effective anti-smuggling and narcotics mechanism has significantly reduced such illegal attempts, they added.

The committee was also briefed on the major infrastructure developed as part of the border management regime.

It was informed that besides solar lights, movement detection radars, thermal weapon sights, and other measures have been put in place to check the movement of illegal immigrants.

There was a strict checking mechanism at borders to block illegal movements while the only movement with legal documents was allowed.