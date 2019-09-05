UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body Recommends Amendment In Section 10 Of The Family Court Bill 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:42 PM

National Assembly body recommends amendment in section 10 of the Family court bill 2019

National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice has approved the recommendation for amendment in Section 10 of the Family Court (Amendment) Bill, moved by Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Javaid Hussnain Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice has approved the recommendation for amendment in Section 10 of the Family Court (Amendment) Bill, moved by Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Javaid Hussnain Shah.

The committee meeting held here Thursday under chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana .

MNA Javed Hussnain Shah proposed that arbitrator should be mandatory in divorce matters before bringing the matter to family courts against which the Law Ministry responded that arbitrator were also mentioned in such law whereas the word 'May' be replaced with 'shall' that will bound the court to nominate arbitrator between the two parties.

After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the section 10 of the Family Court Bill 2019 may be amended by the National Assembly.

MNA, Dr Nafisa Shah of PPP proposed amendment in Article 25 of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and after the detailed deliberations, the committee deferred the same till next meeting with recommendations that the Secretaries of Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Federal education and professional training, Religious Affairs and Interfaith harmony, shall be called for recommendations in the next meeting.

The committee considered two other bills for amendments and deferred the bills till next meeting due to non-availability of the movers.

The committee also unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meetings held on August 20 and 21.

Members including, Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik. Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Ch.Mehmood Basir Virk. Usman lbraheem. Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and others attended the meeting beside the Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem, Chairman Council of lslamic Ideology and representatives of NADRA attended the meeting.

Related Topics

National Assembly Education Divorce Same May August 2019 Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

10 minutes ago

Autonomous weapons can end up in terror outfits ev ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister terms Sept 6 bright chapter of coun ..

35 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 895 road accident ..

37 seconds ago

Two days capacity building teachers training works ..

39 seconds ago

UK's Johnson seeks snap election to break Brexit d ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.