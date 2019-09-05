National Assembly body recommends amendment in section 10 of the Family court bill 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice has approved the recommendation for amendment in Section 10 of the Family Court (Amendment) Bill, moved by Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Javaid Hussnain Shah.

The committee meeting held here Thursday under chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana .

MNA Javed Hussnain Shah proposed that arbitrator should be mandatory in divorce matters before bringing the matter to family courts against which the Law Ministry responded that arbitrator were also mentioned in such law whereas the word 'May' be replaced with 'shall' that will bound the court to nominate arbitrator between the two parties.

After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the section 10 of the Family Court Bill 2019 may be amended by the National Assembly.

MNA, Dr Nafisa Shah of PPP proposed amendment in Article 25 of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and after the detailed deliberations, the committee deferred the same till next meeting with recommendations that the Secretaries of Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Federal education and professional training, Religious Affairs and Interfaith harmony, shall be called for recommendations in the next meeting.

The committee considered two other bills for amendments and deferred the bills till next meeting due to non-availability of the movers.

The committee also unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meetings held on August 20 and 21.

Members including, Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik. Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Ch.Mehmood Basir Virk. Usman lbraheem. Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and others attended the meeting beside the Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem, Chairman Council of lslamic Ideology and representatives of NADRA attended the meeting.