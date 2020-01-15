National Assembly body recommends drug testing for admission in educational institutions

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The 5th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Wednesday recommended that drug testing might be added for admission in educational institutions to prevent and discourage drugs usage in the youth.

The meeting was held here at Ministry of Narcotics Control under the Chairmanship of Moulana Salahuddin Ayubi, MNA.� The Joint Secretary Ministry of Narcotics presented the implementation status of previous recommendations of the Committee.

The Anti-Narcotics Force briefed the Committee about the synthetic drugs; it was informed that these drugs replicate the effects of illegal substances.

The drugs fall into four main categories including synthetic cannabinoids, stimulant type drugs; tranquilizer type drugs and hallucinogenic drugs. Synthetic drugs are produced chemically and most important is amphetamine (ice). Ice has been banned but the drugs dealers are continuously performing new researches and bringing new drugs. Its usage is increasing rapidly due to reason it is cheap, easily available,obsessive behavior of youth and locally produced very easily.

Mostly, youth falls prey to it due to social pressures, exams, family issues, failures etc.

Amphetamine (ice) is mostly smuggled through western border. ANF is making serious efforts to stop inflow of ice from other countries. The Ministry briefed about alternative comprehensive strategies for illicit crop growers.

It was informed that potential hurdles in initiating alternative crops/substitution program for farmers in provinces are greater autonomy to provinces in post 18th amendment scenario; limited resources of the Ministry and lack of cooperation from the provinces. Any alternative development program can be successful if coordinated and implemented jointly by Federal and provincial governments.

It was directed by the Committee that import of chemicals used in Synthetic drugs should be checked and closely monitored.

Members/MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Ms. Nusrat Wahid, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, Mohsin Dawar,attended the meeting besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Anti-Narcotics Force, Law & Justice Division and board of Revenue of Government of Balochistan along with their staff.