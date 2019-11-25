National Assembly body recommends employment for Tazgam victims' heir

National Standing Committee on Railways on Monday recommended Ministry of Railways to provide employment to the heir of the victims killed in the Tazgam train accident at Chani Goth, Tehsil Liaquatpur, District Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :National Standing Committee on Railways on Monday recommended Ministry of Railways to provide employment to the heir of the victims killed in the Tazgam train accident at Chani Goth, Tehsil Liaquatpur , District Rahim Yar Khan

The committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Muhammad Moeen Wattoo noted that Railways had failed to follow international standard safety measures for the protection of passengers.

The Member National Assembly Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani said that most of the victims belonged to his constituency and provision of jobs to their heirs would be good step of the government and it would minimize the grief.

He said that most of the coaches in the trains had not the facility of fire fighter system, emergency doors and other services to deal with any emergency like situation.

Responding to points highlighted by the members of the committee, the official of the Pakistan Railways said that instruction had been issued for the installation of fire fighting system in the every coach.

He admitted that till date there was not fire fighting system in the coaches.

The secretary of the Pakistan Railways apprised the committee that victims would be paid Rs 1.5 million as insurance, while Federal government had also been requested to pay Rs one million to the affected families as a compensation.

About the provision jobs to the victim families, he said that there was no practice, but if the committee recommended, it could be considered as per the policy.

He said that Special Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding carrying of dangerous or offensive goods, gas cylinders and oil stoves were being implemented by Pakistan Railways (PR) to ensure safe journey and protection of the passengers.

The secretary appealed the passengers not to carry out gas cylinders in the passenger coaches as this practice not only had dangerous consequences but also offence under the Railways Act.

He said that all the dead bodies had been handed over to the families after conducting DNA.

The Secretary apprised the committee about the financial constraints of Railways. The Committee suggested the Ministry to prepare the financial proposals and bring in the next meeting so that it could pass on the recommendation to cater the financial requirements of Pakistan Railways for its smooth functioning.

The official of the committee informed that Pakistan Railways had generated revenue of Rs 104.862 million through sale of scrap. He said that the PR had set a target to sale about 1250 tons scrape during current financial year.

The official informed that three stores at Karachi, Sukkur and Lahore were established for dumping the Railway scrape of three types.

As regard the theft of Railways scrape, he informed the committee that about 34 FIRs had been registered against the accused and recovered the theft Railway scrap.

He also expressed the hope that Pakistan Railways would earn about Rs 60 billion revenue surplus to the target set for the current financial year.

"We are head in passenger and freight revenue target set for the current financial year" he apprised the committee.