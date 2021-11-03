National Assembly body recommends PMC to re-conduct MDCAT exams

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday recommended that the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) should re-conduct the MDCAT test through renowned universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday recommended that the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) should re-conduct the MDCAT test through renowned universities.

The committee meeting which was held under the chairmanship of MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi, was of the view that the irregularities were reported in the MDCAT test conducted by the firm who had no past experience in conducting the test.

The committee also recommended that the firm should be blacklisted. The committee discussed the current issues of PMC and MDCAT in detail.

The committee was informed that out of 196,000 students only 68,000 passed the MDCAT test while 20,000 seats are available in private and public medical colleges.

Medical students' representatives also joined the meeting and raised their objections to the NLE test. They expressed their displeasure over NLE conducted by PMC.

Some members of the committee were of the view that there was no need of conducting NLE for those students who already qualified after other exams and processes. They said that due to this exam many poor students have to go to academies.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan informed the committee all such examinations ascertain a student's capability to become a doctor through the MDCAT and a graduate's competency and skill to be a safe doctor with the National Licensing Examination (NLE).

He said that the Pakistan Medical Commission is committed to improving healthcare education and healthcare delivery in Pakistan in line with global best practices.

The body considered "The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Private's Member Bill) in detail. The committee was informed that the said bill was referred by the Senate and after completing the 90 days period the bill was lapsed and now it was considered in the joint sitting of the parliament.

The committee deferred "The Islamabad Injured Persons Compulsory Treatment Bill, 2021" (private's members' bill) and matter regarding problems of medical students of erstwhile FATA for admission in medical colleges (moved by Muhammad Iqbal Khan, MNA) due to the absence of their movers. The committee also deferred "The Drug Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (private's members' bill) due to absence of the mover.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Jai Parkash, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Ms. Fozia Behram, Dr. Seemi Bukhari, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Samina Matloob. Dr. Darshan, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Ramesh Lal, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam, Ms. Shams-un-Nisa, and Mohsin Dawar, the mover of the bill attended the meeting.