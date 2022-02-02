UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body Recommends Policy For Use Of Drone Technology In Agriculture Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 05:36 PM

National Assembly body recommends policy for use of drone technology in agriculture sector

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) has recommended the comprehensive policy for the use of drone technology in Pakistan's agriculture sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National food Security and Research (NFS&R) has recommended the comprehensive policy for the use of drone technology in Pakistan's agriculture sector.

Chairing the NA Standing Committee, Chairman MNA Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan said that in the different countries, the drone technology is being used in the agriculture sector but, unfortunately, the policy is not formed here so far.

The department of Plant Protection and the concerned ministry should start the work on the policy for use of drone technology as soon as possible, he told, adding that the proposal submitted to the Ministry of Interior should also be shared with the committee.

On which, the meeting was informed that the ministry of interior raised certain security concerns over the issue of drone technology in the agriculture sector. Over this, the committee told that the government is issuing the license for guns but drone technology is not much dangerous as compared to the guns. So, the policy should be formed accordingly, it added.

The committee was told that the ministry of interior has also issued a NOC to the Department Plant Protection (DPP) for official use of the drones.

Later, the Federal Minister for NFS&R, Syed Fakhar Imam joined the meeting through video-link and said that the ministry is mainly responsible for policy formulation, economic coordination and planning in respect of agriculture.

Appreciating the performance of the committee, he reiterated that it was working effectively and efficiently for the benefits of this sector. Of total aircrafts, the four are operational and the rest are grounded due to some issues.

On this, the chairman MNA Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan asked why those grounded aircrafts were not auctioned so far, directing that the process of auctioning these aircrafts should be expedited.

Highlighting the achievement of the department, Director General Department of Plant Protection, Muhammad Tariq Khan said after successful negotiation with GACC.NPPO � China, a protocol for export of Onion from Pakistan to China have been signed on 23/11/2021.

Besides, the Kenya has granted market access for import of mango and citrus from Pakistan and accordingly Agreement regarding conditions for importation of citrus and mango fruits from Pakistan to Kenya, he informed the meeting.

In addition, the DPP has revised Pakistan Plant Quarantine Rules to further streamline bilateral trade of agricultural goods with trading partners, he recounted. Apart from this, the department has made all efforts to link Pakistan Single Window, he added.

The mango orchards in Sindh and Punjab, rice processing facilities, hot water immersion treatment plants and the cold storage plants for exports have been registered, the DG articulated.

On sanctioned strength of DPP, Muhammad Tariq Khan said that of total 749 positions, 487 are filled, while 262 positions are still vacant. Besides, the employees are working on the contract.

Over this, the committee also recommended that the services of employees working on the contract should be regularized.

The meeting was attended by MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Sherazi, MNA Dr. Nausheen Hamid, MNA Kamal Uddin, MNA Shaukat Ali, Chairman PARC and Officials of Ministry and DPP.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Drone National Assembly Technology Exports Import Punjab Water China Agriculture Noc Mango Kenya Market All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

17 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

21 minutes ago
 Turkey Plans to Add Black Sea Gas to Its Energy Sy ..

Turkey Plans to Add Black Sea Gas to Its Energy System in 2023 - Erdogan

39 seconds ago
 Stars walk disciplinary tightrope in Africa Cup of ..

Stars walk disciplinary tightrope in Africa Cup of Nations

41 seconds ago
 Thailand welcome vaccinated visitors with quaranti ..

Thailand welcome vaccinated visitors with quarantine-free entry

43 seconds ago
 Poland's PGNiG Hopes EU to Re-Examine 2017 Complai ..

Poland's PGNiG Hopes EU to Re-Examine 2017 Complaint Against Gazprom's Actions

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>