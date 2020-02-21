UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body Recommends PSDP Of Cabinet, Establishment Divs Amounting Rs 17,283.01 M, Rs256.882 M For 2020-21

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:16 PM

National Assembly body recommends PSDP of Cabinet, Establishment Divs amounting Rs 17,283.01 m, Rs256.882 m for 2020-21

National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has recommended Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of Cabinet and Establishment Divisions for the year 2020-21 amounting to Rs17,283.01 million and Rs256.882 million, respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has recommended Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of Cabinet and Establishment Divisions for the year 2020-21 amounting to Rs17,283.01 million and Rs256.882 million, respectively.

The Committee met under the Chairmanship of Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA here on Friday at Parliament House.

The Committee was apprised that Cabinet Division had demanded Rs18,231.45 million for 15 projects to be carried out during the next financial year.

Giving the breakup of the Projects, the Secretary Cabinet Division informed that allocation had been demanded for two projects of Cabinet Division's six-Aviation Squadron, one project of Establishment of 200 bed Gynecology Hospital in Rawalpindi and 11 projects of infrastructure development in Karachi and Sindh.

The Committee was not satisfied with the justification submitted by the Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in respect of PSDP demand for facilitation of Tourism in Islamabad project and construction of Aiwan-e-Sayahat, therefore, directed for a comprehensive briefing on two projects of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation in its next meeting.

The Committee directed for completion of the projects within their stipulated time lines. The Committee observed that in absence of proper planning and assessment of projects, the cost of projects were revised resulting in cost escalation and delays.

The Committee also directed for briefing by Cabinet Division on construction of flyover at Jinnah Avenue, M-9, Karachi in its next meeting.

The Committee observed that proper planning and feasibility has not been carried out. The Committee recommended 12 projects of Cabinet Division worth Rs17,283.01 million whereas decision on the rest three projects would be taken in the next meeting.

The Committee while scrutinizing the PSDP proposals of Establishment Division approved the projects which mainly relate to upgradation and maintenance of Civil Services academy Lahore, National school of Public Policy Lahore, National Center for Rural Development Islamabad, Pakistan Academy of Rural Development Peshawar, Construction of multipurpose Community Center at Pakistan Mint Colony Lahore and provision of generator at National Institute of Management Karachi.

The Committee pended briefing on Printing Corporation of Pakistan for its next meeting. The Committee also directed Establishment Division to pursue the issue of two private members bills regarding constitutional amendments with Cabinet Division which were pending for discussion before the Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative Cases.

The meeting was attended by Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MNAs included Saleem Rehman, Ali Nawaz Awan, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Secretary Establishment, Special Secretary Cabinet and other officers of concerned departments.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Parliament Rawalpindi Ghulam Ali PTDC Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs

21 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority confiscates 4600 liter adult ..

28 seconds ago

Shahbaz Tatla case: Lahore High Court orders for p ..

30 seconds ago

Govt to announce Hajj policy for private organizer ..

31 seconds ago

Fat around blood vessels may keep them healthy: St ..

33 seconds ago

Russia's Roscosmos Plans to Build All Future Satel ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.