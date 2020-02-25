National Assembly body recommends PSDP of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division, PTDC

National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Tuesday recommended the Public Sector Development Program's (PSDP) proposals of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) for the year 2020-21 amounting to Rs.1101.342 and Rs 48.438 million, respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Tuesday recommended the Public Sector Development Program's (PSDP) proposals of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) for the year 2020-21 amounting to Rs.1101.342 and Rs 48.438 million, respectively.

The meeting of Standing Committee held here under the Chairmanship of Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA at Parliament House.

The committee while discussing a matter referred by the Assembly to the committee regarding leakage of papers of tests conducted by NTS in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, observed that the testing agency in question besides other testing agencies lack capacity and were subjected to mismanagement.

The committee therefore, observed that a thorough discussion was imperative to streamline their working and strengthen regulatory mechanism.

The committee constituted a sub-committee with Rana Iradat Sharif Khan as its convener and Muhammad Hashim, Raza Rabani Khar and Mohsin Dawar as members.

The committee has been mandated the task to discuss and suggest amendments in law, rules and regulation to ensure transparency in affairs of testing services.

The committee has also been asked to seek assistance of FIA, PPRA, SECP and other departments if required in order to complete the tasks assigned.

The committee while discussing the Recovery of Mortgage-backed Security Bill, 2019 asked the State Bank to provide details of the pending cases with banking courts regarding mortgage financing.

The committee observed that protection of rights of the lending institution and the borrower needed to be protected.

The committee decided to take up the bill on receipt of information from the State Bank.

The committee while discussing the status of compliance of recommendation of the Standing Committee regarding Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal asked for allocation of funds to the destitute specially in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. The committee appreciated the assistance program of Bait-ul-Mal to the deserving students, patients and physically challenged.

Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and MNAs including Saleem Rehman, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Muhammad Hashim, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Ms. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Raza Rabani Khar, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, attended the meeting.