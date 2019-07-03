UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body Recommends To Pass "Legal Aid And Justice Authority Bill, 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:22 PM

National Assembly body recommends to pass

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday recommended "The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019(Government Bill) to pass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday recommended "The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019(Government Bill) to pass.

The committee under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana, Member National Assembly after detail deliberations on the draft bill, recommended that the Bill would be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee also considered the Bill "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 4) (Government Bill)"and "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 7) (Government Bill)".

After detail deliberationsthe Committee recommended that the Bill might be deferred till next meeting with observation that a written report from the National Commission on status of Women be obtained and their representative also be invited in the next meeting in addition to the representative of the Council of Islamic Ideology.

The Committee considered "The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Government Bill)" after detail deliberations and recommended that the Bill may be deferred till next meeting.

The Committee considered the reports of the Judicial Commission regarding terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan cricket team at Lahore and murder of Judges in District Jail Sialkot.

After detailed deliberations the committee recommended that the Secretary Government of the Punjab Home Department, Additional Inspector General Punjab and Additional Secretary Establishment Division should attend the next meeting with complete record and details of the case.

Meanwhile, the Committee also considered the public petition on crash of PIA Fokker flights of Multan and Chitral and compensation granted to the effected families.

Both the complainant and the representatives of PIA appraised the committee that both the parties has agreed to implement and comply with the judgment and decree passed by the Sindh High Court.

The complainant has acknowledged that the officers of PIA have agreed for the payment of the same amount as decreed by the court.

The complainant also tendered her gratitude for efforts and recommendations of the committee to settle her dispute.

Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, KishwarZehra, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel, Agha Hassan Baloch, Ch.Mehmood Basir Virk, Usman Ibrahim Nafeesa Shah, Minister for law and Justice, attended the meeting besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Law and Justice, Additional Secretary Government of the Punjab Homer Department and Additional Inspector General (Prison) Government of the Punjab, with their staff attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Cricket Lahore Multan Murder Terrorist National Assembly Sindh High Court Punjab Jail Same Homer Sialkot Chitral May Women 2019 Muslim Family From Government PIA CII Court

Recent Stories

Foreign students from 26 countries reach NUST to a ..

53 seconds ago

Fujairah oil product stockpiles fall to 2019 low

10 minutes ago

Police shouldn’t rob the business community: Mia ..

18 minutes ago

Facebook steps up to control misleading health con ..

23 minutes ago

'We'll get there' - England's women look to future ..

3 minutes ago

Abdul Razak Dawood directs not to increase prices ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.