National Assembly Body Recommends To Pass "Legal Aid And Justice Authority Bill, 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday recommended "The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019(Government Bill) to pass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday recommended "The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019 Government Bill) to pass.

The committee under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana, Member National Assembly after detail deliberations on the draft bill, recommended that the Bill would be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee also considered the Bill "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 4) (Government Bill)"and "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 7) (Government Bill)".

After detail deliberationsthe Committee recommended that the Bill might be deferred till next meeting with observation that a written report from the National Commission on status of Women be obtained and their representative also be invited in the next meeting in addition to the representative of the Council of Islamic Ideology.

The Committee considered "The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Government Bill)" after detail deliberations and recommended that the Bill may be deferred till next meeting.

The Committee considered the reports of the Judicial Commission regarding terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan cricket team at Lahore and murder of Judges in District Jail Sialkot.

After detailed deliberations the committee recommended that the Secretary Government of the Punjab Home Department, Additional Inspector General Punjab and Additional Secretary Establishment Division should attend the next meeting with complete record and details of the case.

Meanwhile, the Committee also considered the public petition on crash of PIA Fokker flights of Multan and Chitral and compensation granted to the effected families.

Both the complainant and the representatives of PIA appraised the committee that both the parties has agreed to implement and comply with the judgment and decree passed by the Sindh High Court.

The complainant has acknowledged that the officers of PIA have agreed for the payment of the same amount as decreed by the court.

The complainant also tendered her gratitude for efforts and recommendations of the committee to settle her dispute.

Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, KishwarZehra, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel, Agha Hassan Baloch, Ch.Mehmood Basir Virk, Usman Ibrahim Nafeesa Shah, Minister for law and Justice, attended the meeting besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Law and Justice, Additional Secretary Government of the Punjab Homer Department and Additional Inspector General (Prison) Government of the Punjab, with their staff attended the meeting.