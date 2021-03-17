National Assembly body rejects baseless report of British Group

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Wednesday unanimously condemned the report "Suffocation of the Faithful" issued by a UK-based all parties parliamentary group that a particular minority was being targeted as baseless, false and misleading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Wednesday unanimously condemned the report "Suffocation of the Faithful" issued by a UK-based all parties parliamentary group that a particular minority was being targeted as baseless, false and misleading.

The committee meeting chaired by Maulana Asad Mehmood demanded that the group concerned of Britain should withdraw the report.

It was informed that a pro Qadiyani group had accused exploitation of non-Muslims and religious minorities by Pakistan.

The committee declared that State of Pakistan had always protected the minorities.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ms Shunila Ruth strongly condemned the report, saying she felt more protected, safe and peaceful in Pakistan than any other country.

Committee member Jamshed Thomas read "Condemnation Resolution", which was unanimously approved.

Shunila Ruth pledged that she would issue a rebuttal after going through the report.

The committee decided to move a unanimous resolution in the National Assembly to condemn the report of so-called British Group. It also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give its reaction on the report forthwith.

It okayed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony's (PSDP) Public Sector Development Programme for 2021-22, approving all the projects, except the construction of building of Hajj Complex in Lahore.

The committee was informed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs had no building in Lahore, and it decided to construct its own building there at the cost of Rs.

937.40 million. The pilgrims were presently housed at a rented building owned by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), where they faced difficulties as it was old one.

The committee was apprised that Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform had already raised an objection on the proposed building. The ministry viewed that Hajj season was only of three months, and thereafter, the proposed building should be used for some commercial purposes. The Ministry of Religious Affairs said due to non-availability of a main road, the building would not be suitable to be used for commercial purposes. Only a 10 feet street led to the location of proposed Hajj Complex building.

The committee declared that due to non-availability of a proper approach road, the bus deployed for transportation of pilgrims would also be unable to reach to the proposed building, so huge amount of more than Rs 937 million could not be approved for its construction.

The committee directed that the building of Hajj Complex, Lahore be constructed on such place where the buses of pilgrims could easily approach.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly including Saleem Khan, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Mujahid Ali, Chaudhary Javed Iqbal Warraich, Jamshed Thomas, Ms. Saira Bano, Ms. Shunila Ruth (Parliamentary Secretary), Chaudhary Faqir Ahmed, Begum Tahira Bokhari, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani, Ms. Shagufta Jumani and Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali.