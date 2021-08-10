UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body Reviews IIUI Student Case, Use Of Drugs In Educational Institutions

Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:25 PM

National Assembly, Standing Sub Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training was informed on Tuesday that serious efforts were being made to prevent the educational institutions from such cases like held in Islamic University recently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly, Standing Sub Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training was informed on Tuesday that serious efforts were being made to prevent the educational institutions from such cases like held in Islamic University recently.

The committee meeting chaired by MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, was also attended by other committee members, and officials from FIA, education ministry and police.

Additional Secretary Education, in his briefing to the committee said that concrete efforts were being made to prevent the incidents like recently held in International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), in future.

Member of the sub-Committee, MNA Shahnaz Akbar said the IIUI case should made an example by punishing the culprit so that it will be a lesson for other students and parents across country.

Ali Nawaz Awan stressed to curb the menace of drug use in educational institutions. He lamented over the situation of using drugs by students, adding, the students were being made drug addicted.

He urged police and administration to take strict action against persons involved in drug smuggling.

The committee also lauded the role of police for professional investigation in Noor Muqadam case.

