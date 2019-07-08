National Assembly body seeks briefing from FIA on cyber crime, objectionable materials on social media

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Monday sought briefing on cyber crime and objectionable material posted on social media from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Cabinet and Ministry of Interior

The committee met here with Ali Khan Jadoon in the chair and was briefed on (IGNITE) National Technology Fund; National Incubator Centres and its progress, criteria adopted for awarding the contract to a company with regard to the IT Park being constructed in Chak Shahzad.

The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting. The additional secretary, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication briefed the Standing Committee on previous recommendations.

Chief Executive Officer of IGNITE, Yusuf Hussain, briefed the committee regarding ongoing and upcoming programmes in IT sector.

He said that the purpose of the programme was to bring innovation to help masses in education, agriculture, health, and energy. He apprised the committee about various programmes already started for helping the peoples.

He also briefed the committee about the progress of already established National Incubator Centers (NICs) in all provinces and said that it would help create jobs opportunities besides contributing to the national economy.

He further said that the IGNITE was playing key role in supporting such innovate ideas in all provinces of the country.

Members of the Committee also inquired about the weak signals of the cellular companies especially in some areas in the Balochistan and Qallat.

In this regard, the committee directed that the issues regarding weak signal should be improved and ensure un-interrupted network services all over the country.

The agenda on the construction of IT park being constructed in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad was deferred due to the absence of the mover and Committee decided to discuss it in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ms Nusrat Wahid, Ms Javairia Zafar, Muhammad Hashim, Ali Gohar Khan, Romina Khursheed Alam, Maiza Hameed, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Naz Baloch and Syed Mehmood Shah.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and senior officers of ministry and attached departments.