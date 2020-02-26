National Assembly body seeks detailed briefing on 10BTT

National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Wednesday asked the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) for a detailed presentation in 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Wednesday asked the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) for a detailed presentation in 10 billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) Project.

The committee with Member of National Assembly (MNA) Munaza Hassan in chair demanded the presentation after the ministry claimed the government's flagship project to be multi-stakeholder programme.

The programme would encompass women empowerment, youth employment, tourism promotion and biodiversity rehabilitation apart from the 10BTT's main agenda of restoring the forest cover of the country, the MoCC Secretary Naheed Durrani.

The committee about the proposal relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in respect of Ministry of Climate Change and its attached departments (if any) for the financial year 2020-21, after thorough discussion the committee unanimously approved the proposals of given PSDP for the financial year 2020-21.

The committee had also issued summons for both Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) mayor and Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman on their absence in the meeting.

A sub-committee on "The Protection of forests in Pakistan" under the convenership of MNA Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani was also constituted with four members of all the provinces as its members.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir informed the committee that UN Habitat was going to conclude its mission in Pakistan where she made efforts to convince them to support projects in the country.

"The MoCC has submitted two proposed projects to UN Habitat including one related to slum areas development as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan Housing project.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam told the committee that Clean Green Pakistan Index launched across 19 big cities of the two provinces would help generate baseline data. He said the project would be extended across the country.