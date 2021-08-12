UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body Seeks Report In Noor Mukaddam Murder Case

Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:49 PM

National Assembly body seeks report in Noor Mukaddam murder case

National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights Thursday sought a complete report in Noor Mukaddam murder case and directed for an in-camera meeting in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights Thursday sought a complete report in Noor Mukaddam murder case and directed for an in-camera meeting in this regard.

The committee meeting held here Thursday at the Parliament house under Acting Chairperson Shazia Marri.

On the horrendous incident of desecration and vandalism of a temple in Bong village, District Rahim Yar Khan, which happened couple of days back, the Committee was extremely perturbed to know that how a 9 years old child could be implicated in a blasphemy case, who allegedly urinated in a local seminary, and who was consequently granted bail by a local Court.

This goes against the teachings of islam as well as the principles laid by the founder of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Administration could have prevented the incident by coordinating with the locals of the area but negligence was committed in this particular incident by them as well as police.

Although the restoration work of the temple has been done, but the Committee opined that the minorities should be protected and should feel secure to live in that area.

The Committee directed that progress in the case should be shared with the Committee and culprits & miscreant should be punished and dealt as per law.

The Committee was also briefed by the victims and their families on two incidents happened in Tharparkar Sindh, one in a coal mining company in which Dodo Bheel died because of torture, and the other in Dadu District pertaining to a triple murder.

The Committee sympathized with the victims and the bereaved families and said that as the matter is with the Court and therefore, considering the subjudice nature of the case, these should be thoroughly investigated by the police and justice be ensured. Members of the Committee also showed solidarity with the victims.

The Committee also sought report on Noor Mukaddam murder case and after listening to the investigating Police Officer, it was decided to have an in-camera meeting. Senators (Retired) Farhat Ullah Khan Babar and Afrasiab Khattak drew the attention of the Committee towards social media share in which their Names were put on "Hit List" by a former Taliban militant commander Ehsan Ullah Ehsan and also some agencies.

The Minister and the Committee asked the M/o Interior to investigate the matter and to submit report in the next scheduled meeting.

Besides the Minister Dr. Shireen M. Mazari, the meeting was attended by MNA'sSaif Ur Rehman, Attaullah, Ghazala Saifi, Zille Huma, Fouzia Behram, Tashfeen Safdar, Shunila Ruth, Shaista Pervaiz, Mohsin Dawar, Abdur Rehman Kanju, Zaib Jaffar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Special Invitees Mr. Ramesh Lal, MNA, Senator (Retired) Farhatullah Khan Babar, Senator (Retired) Afrasiab Khattak, Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights and senior officers of the relevant departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

