National Assembly body strongly condemns rape of woman on motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday strongly condemned the rape of a women motorist on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and called for strict action against the culprits committing the heinous crime.

The meeting presided over by Maulana Asad Mehmood adopted a resolution unanimously criticising the remarks of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore regarding the incident and asked him to take back his words and seek pardon. The committee offered Fateha for the departed soul of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri led the Dua.

The committee demanded uniformity in the wordings of oaths of parliamentarians, speaker, deputy speaker, chief justice and others, and stressed that the word 'Khatam-un-Nabiyyin' be inserted in the oaths after the word 'Muslim'.

The committee chairman constituted a sub-committee for developing a consensus draft of the oath wordings. The matter pertaining to the oaths' wordings was raised by Shahnawaz Ranjha. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said a consensus draft of the oath with inclusion of the word 'Khatam-un-Nabiyyin' be prepared and sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for vetting.

The minister said the ministry was considering to construct a multi-storey tower at the site of its old office in Melody Market, Islamabad. The government had decided to conduct a survey and geo-tagging of the property / lands of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB).

He said the Ruet-e-Hilal Amendment Bill would be presented in the parliament next week. The bill was aimed at empowering the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The committee was told that the website for Kartarpur Corridor would be launched on September 18 to attract tourists.