National Assembly body summons Chairman PTV, MD PTV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances on Tuesday summoned Chairman Pakistan Television (PTV) and Managing Director (MD) ptv in the next meeting.

The Committee was informed that PTV was not paying honorarium to the employees as per announcement made by the Minister for Finance on the floor of the the august House during his budget speech of 2018.

Moreover, PTV is denying to pay honorarium to some of the employees on the basis of their seniority. Whereas, the Government did not discriminate between the seniors and juniors.

Similarly, the Committee was informed that struggles were being made to grant honorarium to those employees of PTV who did not serve in the Budget Sessions of National Assembly.

The Standing Committee directed that the list employees served during the budget session must be verified from original record of PTV and in case of any discrepancy the responsible should be dealt with as per law.

The Standing Committee directed that all genuine and rightful employees be given honorarium without further delay.

The Committee also discussed the matter of lack of facilities of restaurant by NHA on M-4, due to which the travelers were facing serious problems.

The Standing Committee was apprised that the facilities of rest areas and restaurants are also in very poor condition on M-1. The Standing Committee directed that the facilities may also be improved on M-1.