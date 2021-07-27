National Assembly body takes notice of accident of cargo ship HANG TONG 77

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Tuesday took notice of the accident of cargo ship HANG TONG 77 which drifted aground on the beach in Karachi, in the morning of July 21, 2021, after it dragged anchor due to rough weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Tuesday took notice of the accident of cargo ship HANG TONG 77 which drifted aground on the beach in Karachi, in the morning of July 21, 2021, after it dragged anchor due to rough weather.

In a statement issued here, Chairman of the Committee MNA Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi and other members of the Committee expressed concerns about the environmental impact, after the news appeared that oil could spill from the ship and may cause a disaster in the surroundings of Karachi Port.

It is pertinent to mention that emergency calls were made to the KPT and Port Qasim towers, but no immediate action was taken by them. In this regard, the concerned authorities said that they were working on plans to re-float the cargo ship. It was also told that environmental experts were closely monitoring the situation and contingency plan was in place to handle any emergency.