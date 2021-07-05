UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body To Probe Accident By Pakistani Citizen In Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Monday constituted a sub-committee to probe the matter of accident by a Pakistani citizen Tariq Aziz in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Monday constituted a sub-committee to probe the matter of accident by a Pakistani citizen Tariq Aziz in Saudi Arabia.

The three-member sub-committee headed by Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, would comprise Javed Hassnain and Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah.

The NA body, which met here with Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din in the chair, also directed that Pakistan's ambassador in Saudi Arabia should present a mercy petition for Tariq Aziz to the Saudi authorities concerned at the earliest.

It asked the department concerned to forward a summary to the prime minister for the "Diyat payment" on behalf of Tariq Aziz on humanitarian grounds.

The panel also sought the report of fact finding committee, constituted by the Prime Minister Inspection Commission regarding alleged extortion of money from labourers by officials of Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

It adopted the report of sub-committee headed by Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, regarding the housing schemes and hospitals administrated by the Workers Welfare Fund and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation.

The OP&HRD secretary assured the committee that the vacant posts of community welfare attaches would be filled within 15 days.

Members of the National Assembly Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhary, Atta Ullah, Muhammad Jamal ud Din, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Sobia Kamal Khan, Khalid Ahmed Khan Lund and mover Uzma Riaz, and senior officers of the Ministry of OP&HRD attended the meeting.

