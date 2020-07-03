National Assembly body voices concerns over medicines' non-availability for parliamentarians

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on National Health Services Friday expressed its concerns over the non-availability of oxygen gas and medicines at the dispensary of Parliament Lodges for the parliamentarians affected by COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on National Health Services Friday expressed its concerns over the non-availability of oxygen gas and medicines at the dispensary of Parliament Lodges for the parliamentarians affected by COVID-19.

The committee, which met here with Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla in the chair, also asked the Ministry of National Health Services to ensure the testing of labour working in the Parliament Lodges in order to overcome the spread of disease.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza directed the authorities concerned to address the grievances of the parliamentarians and assured the committee that the ministry would ensure the availability of oxygen and medicines in the dispensary of Parliament Lodges.

Dr Mirza briefly apprised the committee about the current situation of coronavirus and efforts being made by them to stop its spread.

He said the government had prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and ensured its enforcement through local administration.

The SAPM said the ministry had focused to enhance its testing capacity for coronavirus and a comprehensive plan had been prepared in that regard.

He said due to the current economic situation it was impossible to implement a complete lockdown in the country, however, the government was focusing on the smart lockdown policy and the results of its implementation in different areas of Islamabad was quite satisfactory.

There were only 113 cases of COVID-19 positive out of 3,000 tests conducted in last 24 hours in the Federal Capital, he added.

Dr Mirza said the Federal Government had provided 1,000 oxygenated beds along with ventilators and other supported equipment to the provincial governments by the end of June and 1,100 more during the current month.

He said about 5,000 health workers would be trained in collaboration with the Chinese experts, out of which 1,000 had already been trained for critical care management.

The committee deferred the Pakistan Health Research Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020", The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and "The Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2019 till its next meeting.

The members of the National Assembly Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Jai Parkash, Fauzia Behram, Dr. Naureen Farooq Khan, Prof. Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Darshan, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, James Iqbal and Ramesh Lal attended the meeting.\932