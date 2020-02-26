UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body's Meeting Adjourned On Absence Of Chairman CDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:48 PM

National Assembly body's meeting adjourned on absence of Chairman CDA

National Assembly House and Library Committee Wednesday adjourned its meeting due to consecutive absence of Chairman Capital Development Authority Amir Ali Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly House and library Committee Wednesday adjourned its meeting due to consecutive absence of Chairman Capital Development Authority Amir Ali Ahmed.

The Committee was of the unanimous view that consecutive absence of Chairman CDA from the meeting was a breach of privilege of the committee and the parliament at large.

Therefore, the committee adjourned the meeting in protest.

Besides Deputy Speaker, Chairman of the House an Library Committee, Qasim Khan Suri, the meeting was attended by MNAs including Aliya Kamran, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Romina Khurshid Alam, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Nasiba Channa and Wajiha Akram.

