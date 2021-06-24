National Assembly Budget Debate

Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi opposed the use of electronic voting machines in the elections. He said Sindh province should not be neglected in development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi opposed the use of electronic voting machines in the elections. He said Sindh province should not be neglected in development.

Malik Umar Aslam Khan said the PTI government has transformed the FBR into an efficient institution. He said this budget will play an important role in the development of the country.

Riaz ul Haq said the prices of essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of common man. He said the government should take steps to provide relief to the people.

The lawmakers completed their budget speeches in the House and Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen will conclude the budget debate tomorrow (June 25, 2021).

The Chief Whip Aamir Dogar and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs thanked all the members from both sides of aisles over their cooperation in smooth functioning of the House.

The House was later adjourned to meet again on June 25, 2021 at 11 am.