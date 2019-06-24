National Assembly-Budget-Debate

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :MNA Sheikh Fayyaz Uddin from PML-N demanded to resolve the problems of people of South Punjab including creation of new province.

MNA Riaz Fatyana from PTI asked for special allocation in PSDP for a construction of bridge connecting Sahiwal city with Toba Tek Singh.

He stressed the need for restructuring of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and ministry of finance to improve their performance.

He demanded to promote tourism industry by creating more recreational spots and providing more facilities to tourists.

MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain from PML-N said no practical step had been taken to protect the interest of common man, adding the government should fulfill promise made with the public during the election campaign.

MNA Kanwar Shouzab from PTI said the government was striving to address the sufferings of poor people of the country and was committed to provide basic facilities to them.

MNA Akhtar Mangal from BNP urged for strengthening of democracy and democratic institutions. He added that the budget should be made pro poor.

He said the government should pay more attention on constructing schools, colleges and universities in Balochistan to improve the literacy rate of the province.

He suggested to form a parliamentary committee to address the issues of Balochistan province, saying that all the political parties should be united on the formation of a national agenda.

