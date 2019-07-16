National Assembly business advisory committee meets

UrduPoint.com
Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:19 PM

The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly met in Parliament House here Tuesday with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the Chair to discuss the business for the current Session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly met in Parliament House here Tuesday with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the Chair to discuss the business for the current Session.

The agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly were discussed, said a press release.

It was decided that the Session would be prorogued today on conclusion of its business. It was further decided that apart from private Members business, matters of public importance would be discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers; Mr. Pervez Khattak, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Mr. Shafqat Mahmood, Dr. Shireen M. Mazari, Mr. Minister of State Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs; Mr. Asad Umar, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Bhoottani, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Mr. Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Mr. Khurram Dastagir Khan, Ch. Hamid Hameed, Mr. Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.\932

